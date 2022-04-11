Tiptoe Through the Tulips

The tulips are breaking ground and City of West Kelowna crews are springing into action as they prepare outdoor spaces for you to enjoy.

Crews throughout the City will be improving parks and playgrounds, opening sports courts and athletic fields and sweeping streets for the warmer days ahead.

The Boucherie and Lakeview pickleball courts and tennis courts throughout the city are now open for the season, as are the beach volleyball courts, the skate park, seasonal restroom buildings and portable washrooms. Sports fields will open Friday, April 15, weather dependent.

The Kids Care Spray Park will open in mid-May, before Victoria Day long weekend, weather dependent. Parks users may occasionally find some areas temporarily out of bounds over the next several weeks as crews trim trees and conduct cleaning and repairs.

Crews are also actively working through our street sweeping program, finishing the program by end of April, weather cooperating.