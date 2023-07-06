Tire Stewardship BC at Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise-In

VERNON, BC (July 5, 2023) – Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC), an environmental not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia, today announced that they will be at Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise-In's Saturday Night Downtown Car Show. Taking place on July 8th, 2023, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. along Vernon's Downtown 30th Avenue. Two community ambassadors will be available to answer questions regarding TSBC, the importance of scrap tire recycling, and the locations of the free, safe, and convenient locations to recycle scrap tires across B.C.

The Ambassadors will also have samples of recycled rubber and be able to provide details on the varies items that scrap tires can be recycled into including playgrounds, fitness parks, and walking paths, all using recycled rubber.

“To date, the TSBC community grant program has dispersed over $5.75 million, to over 300 community projects,” said Sutton. “TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program in B.C. is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada. Since the B.C. program was first established in 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled, and every year the equivalent of over five million scrap vehicle tires are recycled into new products.”

For more information on Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise-In event visit https://www.vernoncruisein.com/