Tire traffic returns

With Labour Day signaling the traditional end of summer, Bernard Avenue will be reopening to motorists.

Monday Sept. 7 will be the final full day of the Temporary Bernard Roadway Program that saw enlarged patios and pedestrians in the street. Temporary fencing, benches and furniture will be removed on Tuesday and the road will resume operations on Wednesday Sept. 9.

“Finding an innovative use of public space to create a socially distanced pedestrian zone and to allow businesses to expand customer capacity this year was critical,” said JoAnne Adamson, Manager, Property Management.

Council approved using public space on Bernard Avenue as patio space to help businesses enhance capacity, including a proposal to limit the majority of the road to pedestrians in May.

Staff will be evaluating resident, visitor and business reaction to the program this year and expect to make recommendations to Council next year.