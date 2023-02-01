Today is RCMP Appreciation Day in BC. It’s a day that we recognize all the Officers within the province, serving their communities and keeping citizens safe.

Closer to home, at the Kelowna Regional Detachment there are currently 296 Officers and civilian members from across Canada with more to come this year.

Kelowna Regional Detachment includes the Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country detachments.

February 1st has been specifically selected to recognize the RCMP as it was on this date in 1920 when the Government of Canada officially created the Royal Canadian Mounted Police by merging the Dominion Police and the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

This year’s RCMP Appreciation Day is particularly noteworthy as the organization marks the 150th anniversary of service in Canada.

Regardless of which detachment or community an Officer serves, their dedication and professionalism inspire members of the public each and everyday. Their work doesn’t always get publicized, but Officers make a difference in their communities each shift they work.