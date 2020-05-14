Todd's RV and Camping in Peachland Holding Off On Opening

While many privately owned campgrounds are opening this long weekend, Todd's RV and Camping in Peachland is pumping the brakes and won't.



Owner Graham Todd has decided to follow BC Camping Lodging Association guidelines.



"We're promoting June 1st and hoping, as we don't pick up a lot of Albertans, that we pick up a lot of locals, meaning from as far as Kamloops to Osooyos."



Todd says June is typically a busy month as its a time when Europeans usually travel.



That won't be the case this year as international visitors will be slim to none.