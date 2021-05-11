"Together, we'll get through this storm"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 515 new cases, including 10 epi-linked cases, for a total of 136,623 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 6,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 128,149 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 426 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 300 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 12 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,624 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"2,219,856 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 110,516 of which are second doses.

"Our clinics are ramped up and we have ample vaccine supply. Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are calling on every adult in our province to join our efforts and register for your vaccine today. Last week, almost 400,000 people registered for their vaccine. We can break that record this week.

"Speak with your friends and family - young and old. If they are not yet registered, help them to sign up to ensure their doses are reserved for them.

"The number of people protected with a COVID-19 vaccine is going up every day, and the number of people requiring care in hospital is trending down. This is what we want to see and what we want to keep going.

"Like it has been since the start of the pandemic, small efforts make a big difference: taking two minutes to register, getting vaccinated when it is your turn, staying small and staying local. Together, we'll get through this storm."