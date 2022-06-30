Tom Dyas Running for Mayor of Kelowna Again

Local entrepreneur, former President of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and head of Kelowna’s successful 2020 Memorial Cup bid, Tom Dyas, has announced he is running for Mayor of Kelowna in the 2022 municipal election.

“Kelowna has seen tremendous growth over the last eight years and while we’ve seen some positive changes, our leaders have failed to address many of the key priorities of our residents,” said Kelowna Mayoral candidate Tom Dyas.

“Kelowna has one of the highest crime rates in the country, housing prices are out of reach for too many, our infrastructure is ageing and yet we’ve seen 29% increase in taxes over eight years — it’s time for residents to get results.”

Tom Dyas is a community leader, having been actively involved in Kelowna Minor Hockey, and sitting on countless community steering committees and boards aimed at community development — including the Journey Home Task Force, the Airport Advisory Committee, the Child Advocacy Centre and an Okanagan College committee tasked with designing new courses.

“Residents need a Mayor who will listen to them when they say crime has gotten worse, housing is unaffordable, roads are congested, and a 29% increase in property taxes is too much,” said Dyas.

“As your Mayor — my promise to you is to never say that good is good enough and to never say that any issue we’re facing as a community is not my problem. Being a leader means listening and stepping up when others won’t — and that’s what I’ll do as your Mayor.”