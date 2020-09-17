Toni Boot will be the BC NDP Candidate in Penticton

The mayor of Summerland and former small businesses owner Toni Boot will be joining John Horgan’s NDP team as a candidate in the next provincial election.

On Wednesday, Toni Boot was acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate for the riding of Penticton. Toni is the current mayor of the District of Summerland, a former small business owner and a well-known supporter of agriculture and sustainability.

“The people living in the Penticton area deserve a strong leader who can work closely with government to help them and their families face the challenges in their lives—challenges that have only been increased by the pandemic,” Toni said. “Our region needs a recovery that focuses on affordability and builds back a better economy—one that helps us protect our environment.”

Toni grew up in Summerland where her interest in horticulture led her to launch and operate a successful agri-business, teach on the subject at Okanagan College, and create Grasslands Nursery out of her determination to conserve water for the Okanagan landscape.

She is serving her second term as a Director for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and serves on multiple regional boards and advisory committees. Toni is also a well-respected advocate for anti-racism and climate action.

“Toni Boot is an experienced leader who has shown she will stand up for others and face challenges head on,” said John Horgan. “I’m excited she is joining our team and will work hard to keep B.C. moving forward, together.”