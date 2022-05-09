iHeartRadio

Tools recovered

Photo 1

West Kelowna RCMP have recovered stolen tools and are looking for the owner.

They were found in a Ford F-150 that had been stolen last month from a residence in Kelowna. 

The box was full of large tools, including compressors, table saws and a mitre saw.

It's believed they were stolen from a construction site.    
 

