Top prize at Chelsea Film Festival for local documentary

Re-Inventing the Wheel is a locally produced documentary about a group of men who support one another as they live their lives in wheelchairs.

The film is currently part of seven film festivals. Including the Chelsea Film Festival in Manhattan, where it took top prize for best documentary.

Ryan Tebbutt is one of the filmmakers.

"Without giving away any spoilers, there is a really cool storyline," Tebbut explains. "The characters let us in fully and completely into their lives, there was a lot of trust. "

Fellow filmmaker Chelsea Mcevoy is hoping for a worldwide and local screenings of the documentary.

Check out Re-Inventing the Wheel on social media platforms for updates.

