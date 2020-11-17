Tough times on the ice and off it

We may never know the true economic impact COVID-19 has had on teams in the Western Hockey League.

What we do know is advertising revenue is non-existent with no product on the ice.

Anne-Marie Hamilton is the Kelowna Rockets Director of Marketing and Game Operations.

"Everybody that I have talked too has been very positive and very empathetic towards us knowing the season can't start just yet. It is almost like they are more worried about us, which is a very, super kind thing. We live in a great community. We really do."

The WHL season is schedule to start January 8th.