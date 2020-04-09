Tourism Kelowna Expects Resilient Tourist Economy

It's challenging times in the tourism industry.



The president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna says this isn't the first obstacle they've had to overcome.



"In 2017 we had high level water, in 2018 we had the smoke from the wildfires, and what's interesting 2019 turned out to be one of our best years on record. We're calling it a benchmark year," Lisanne Ballantyne said. "So, at least now we know the amazing performance the tourism industry has during a relatively normal year."



Ballantyne says the majority of tourism travel comes from the BC lower mainland and from Alberta.



As long as people can drive here, the Okanagan should have a resilient tourist economy.