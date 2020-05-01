Tourism Kelowna Not Yet Sure What Tourism Season Will Look Like

It's a wait and see approach to see how the tourist sector bounces back in the Okanagan.



Tourism Kelowna's Lisanne Ballantyne says it could go one of two ways, "Some people might start doing short travel into the Okanagan and in and around the BC area. If that we're to happen, revenue starts flowing into restaurants and hotels and attractions maybe this summer. Worst case scenario would be if none of that is happening until much, much later, almost into winter."



Speaking on AM 1150's Early Edition, Balllantyne says it will come down to consumer confidence once restrictions are lifted.