Town of Osoyoos Town Granted $550k to Assist with 85th Street Plaza Construction

The Town is aggressively pursuing opportunities to leverage our fiscal capacity with provincial grant funding. The province announced the Town would receive $550,000 to assist with the planned 85th street plaza project.



“Enhancing the experience of those that visit our downtown core is important to our overall tourism industry. Drawing more people and keeping them there longer provides more opportunities for our business community,” says Mayor McKortoff.



“This funding makes the first phase of the 85th street plaza a reality. Administration will be working to finalize the plans within the next few weeks and hopefully have a new feature in place by mid-2024,” says Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services.



“The Plaza will be a central gathering place to enjoy coffee or lunch with friends. The pilot closure of 85th street was a success and can now transform into another signature project that our residents and visitors can enjoy.



We want to thank our MLA Roly Russell and the Honourable Lana Popham. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. This project will add additional warmth to our Osoyoos welcome!,” says Mayor McKortoff.



The funding was possible through the Province of British Columbia’s Destination Development Fund.



