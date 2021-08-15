Township of Spallumcheen Evacuation Order

Update: August 15, 8:00 p.m.

You MUST leave the Evacuation Order area by 22:00 hrs August 15, 2021.

Pursuant to Section 12 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Township of Spallumcheendueto immediate danger to life safety caused by the White Rock Lake fire (K61884).

Members of the RCMP and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

• Round lake Rd • Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd • Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd

• (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• St Anne’s Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• Larkin Pl

• Otter Lake Cross Rd

• (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• L&A Cross Rd

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY