Township of Spallumcheen give praise to Central Okanagan wildfire efforts

The Township of Spallumcheen Council would like to take this opportunity to commend the work of all those involved in fighting the wildfires in the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO). The RDCO Emergency Operations Centre has set a high standard and excellent model to follow for how an effective coordinated approach and clear and concise information sharing has been instrumental in their continued success in managing the fires within their borders. From everyone on the front lines to those working in the centralized Emergency Operations Centre and all the support agencies; everyone involved in this work should be very proud of what they have accomplished during the past few weeks.

A large thank you also goes out to members of our own Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department who effectively assisted the many teams on the ground with structure protection in the Central Okanagan to help ensure the safety of those residents impacted.

To all those residents and businesses located in the RDCO who may have suffered losses and to the many people still displaced from their homes, our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.