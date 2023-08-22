Township of Spallumcheen has activates level 1 EOC in response to Kendry Creek Wildfire

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a level 1 EOC in response to the Kendry Creek Wildfire K42897 on August 22, 2023 at 07:50 hours.

This fire is located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision identified as the BC Wildfire # K42897.

BC Wildfire mapping currently shows the spot fire near the top the Kendry Creek area.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department continues to work with BC Wildfire in coordinating their plans of attack.

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements - Wildfires. The next communication will be provided as information becomes available.

More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website and residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications through Alertable.

The Township website has information about how you can prepare your farm or home for a wildfire under our Emergency Info page.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca on the weekend and via email or phone at 250-546-3013 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.