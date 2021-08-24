Township of Spallumcheen update

Update August 24, 4:00 p.m.

Based on the recommendations of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen has reduced the area that is under an evacuation alert on August 23, 2021 at 15:15 hrs.

Please see updated evacuation alert area information below.

BC Wildfire commenced with a 150 hectare planned ignition today using low intensity ignitions and had crews actively patrolling in the area. They will continue to monitor weather and site conditions and once conditions are deemed favourable, BC Wildfire crews will begin the much larger planned ignition of 3,000 hectares. Please note that you will see significant smoke when this larger planned ignition begins. The Township will continue to do our best to update you on information about the planned ignitions as the information becomes available.

The Township of Spallumcheen is asking residents and visitors to avoid use of back country areas. We ask that everyone stay alert to signs of fire and report any signs of wildfire in back country areas to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

Though the evacuation alert area has been reduced, all residents should be prepared for quickly changing situations. If you have not already done so, please review resources on our Emergency Information page regarding what to do to prepare for an evacuation and what to pack in your 72 hour grab and go bag.

EVACUATION ALERT AREA IN EFFECT

• Corkscrew Rd

• Evans Rd

• Golfview Place

• Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• L&A Cross Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd (south side)

• Mendenhall Rd

• Miller Rd

• Northwind Drive

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• Otter Lake Rd (632 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• Overlook Pl

• Page Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Round lake Rd

• St Anne’s Rd

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

Update August 23, 4:00 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen will keep updating you on information about the planned ignitions from BC Wildfire as the information becomes available in addition to our regular updates. The next scheduled update for the Township of Spallumcheen is on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 12:00 hrs.

Cooler weather and precipitation in some areas has helped wildfire crews with their efforts however the White Rock Lake fire remains close to Township of Spallumcheen borders. Residents should be prepared for quickly changing situations. If you have not already done so, please review resources on our Emergency Information page regarding what to do to prepare for an evacuation and what to pack in your 72 hour grab and go bag.

REDUCED EVACUATION ALERT AREA IN EFFECT:



Update August 20 4:27 pm

There is no change to the Evacuation Alert Areas for the Township of Spallumcheen as of 16:30 hrs, August 20, 2021.

The next regular update will take place at 16:30 hrs, Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Map of evacuation alert area can be found here

Update August 19 4:28 p.m.

There is no change to the Evacuation Alert Areas for the Township of Spallumcheen as of 16:30 hrs, August 19, 2021.

EVACUATION ALERT AREA

Map of evacuation alert area can be found here