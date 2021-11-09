Tracy Gray, MP re-appointed to Conservative Shadow Cabinet

Kelowna—Lake Country Member of Parliament Tracy Gray has once again been named to the Official Opposition’s Shadow Cabinet. Gray has been named as the Conservative Party's Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth.

“Serving as Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth will be a critical role as Canada charts its path to economic recovery stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I'm honoured to be able to take on this responsibility,” said Tracy Gray, Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country and Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth. “Small business owners, Canadians, and local constituents can be confident that I will be their champion in Ottawa by holding the Liberals to account, making recommendations, and fighting for economic growth and recovery that supports every sector – especially at a time when small businesses have been hardest hit. As a former small business entrepreneur myself, I know what it’s like to make payroll and have everything on the line.”

Gray has served in Shadow Cabinet since she was first elected in 2019, first as Shadow Minister for Interprovincial Trade and most recently as Shadow Minister for Export Promotion and International Trade. Gray’s appointment as Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth is effective immediately.