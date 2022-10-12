Tracy Gray Re-appointed to Shadow Cabinet

Tracy Gray, Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country, issued the following statement regarding her re-appointment to the Conservative Shadow Cabinet, being named the Official Opposition Shadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion:

“I’m thankful for the confidence placed in me by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take on this critical economic role – holding the government to account and having common sense solutions on how people can keep more of their paychecks, support persons with disabilities, and deal with labour shortages in many sectors.”

“The Liberal government’s record spending has led to some of the highest inflation rates we’ve seen in a generation, meaning workers’ salaries are no longer keeping up to increases in the cost of living. We need intelligent policies which will solve these gaps, and not claw-back income-tested government benefits for those who wish to work more.”

“This new role is vitally important to Kelowna-Lake Country and the Okanagan, where we continue to face a severe labour shortage, whether for our farms, tourism operators, manufacturers, or small businesses – this crisis is something I hear about every day, in every sector.”

MP Gray has served in Shadow Cabinet since she was first elected in 2019, most recently as the Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth. She also previously served as Shadow Minister for Interprovincial Trade and as Shadow Minister for Export Promotion and International Trade.

MP Gray’s appointment as Shadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion is effective immediately.