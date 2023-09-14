Traders Cove Transfer Station expands hours for wildfire-affected communities

Beginning Friday, September 15, the Traders Cove Transfer Station will reopen after closing due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and has expanded its operation temporarily as cleanup begins for residents in the wildfire-affected community.

The facility, located at the junction of Westside Road and Bear Lake Main Road, will be open extended hours this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on September 15, 16, and 17.

Extended operating hours are designed to give residents additional access to the facility and support their clean up and recovery work.

The Transfer Station is open to RDCO residents, tenants and property owners only.

There will be no limit on the volume of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste that impacted households can discard.

The Transfer station cannot take building materials, furniture, large appliances or burnt debris. Hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted. Visit the Returning Home Guide for additional garbage disposal information.

The affected areas have been without power for several days and property owners should speak with their insurers about how to manage their fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items.

The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers with contents. For more information, please visit Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants.

For residents wishing to dispose of waste outside of Traders Cove Transfer Station hours, please visit the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre at 2640 Asquith Road in West Kelowna or the Glenmore Landfill.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station will return to regular operating hours on Wednesday Sept. 20.

For up to date information on waste collection, please visit rdco.com/recycle