Traffic Advisory from the City of Kelowna

Traffic interruptions on Adams and Edwards Roads starting Thursday.

The last major paving work for 2020 will start on Sept. 17 on Adams Road from Sexsmith Road to Carney Road and on Edwards Road from Highway 97 to Adams Road.

One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times but all parked vehicles must be moved off the road to accommodate milling and paving. Vehicles left on the road will be towed.

Work will continue through the weekend, to minimize weekday traffic delays in this commercial zone, weather dependent. The road is expected to be fully open on Sept. 21.

Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes during construction.

The City of Kelowna thanks residents and businesses for their patience during the paving season.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.