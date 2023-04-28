Traffic Advisory: Rolling road closures in Rutland this Saturday

The annual Vaisakhi Parade is taking place this Saturday, April 29, beginning at the Okanagan Sikh Temple. The parade is part of a Sikh celebration of spring harvest. To accommodate the parade, rolling closures will be in place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sumac Road East, Sycamore Road, Wallace Road and Ortt Road. Flaggers will be present at all intersections to help direct traffic.

