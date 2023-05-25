Traffic Advisory- Temporary closure of Ogden Road

Starting Tuesday, May 30, Ogden Road from Boucherie Road to Ourtoland Road will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until June 30. Traffic accessing Boucherie Road will be detoured via Ourtoland Road to Trevor Drive/Guidi Road/Hudson Road.

This section of Ogden Road will be closed all hours, including evenings and weekends starting on May 30 at 7:00 a.m. Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

A temporary road closure is required to allow crews to complete deep excavation work as quickly as possible while ensuring safety of the public. The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

After completing the transmission mains work, crews will transition to connecting the newly installed mains to the Menu Road reservoir and pump station.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and follow directions of traffic control personnel when travelling through the work area and detour route. Speed control measures will be in place with a speed reader board and electronic message boards with “Slow Down” messaging along the detour route. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

