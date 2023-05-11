Traffic Alert: Temporary Closure on Mackie Road in Coldstream

To facilitate a water main repair, the intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road will see the following traffic interruptions from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16:

Access to Mackie Drive from Coldstream Creek Road will be closed; as shown on the map in red.

A portion of Coldstream Creek Road will be reduced to single lane, alternating traffic; as shown on the map in blue.

Please use Howe Drive and an alternative route to access Mackie Drive and obey all signage and on-site personnel.