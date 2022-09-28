Traffic and parking disruptions expected downtown for 'Play On!' ball hockey event
Play On! Canada returns this weekend, bringing two days of street hockey action to downtown Kelowna from Oct. 1-2.
To accommodate the event, parking and traffic restrictions will be in place around Prospera Place through the weekend. Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 to allow for event setup. Water Street will remain closed until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Parking will be partially restricted at the Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive. Parking at Prospera Place will also be partially restricted, but the lot will remain open to the public throughout the weekend.
For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
