Traffic delays and road closures expected through summer as construction starts on Boucherie Road

A letter from the City of West Kelowna was delivered March 23, 2023 to residents along Boucherie Road notifying them of major road work to be completed through the summer.

The city says in the informational letter crews are scheduled to begin working in April on the Boucherie Multi-Use Pathway Project. It is estimated by the city all required work will be completed by fall 2023.

The project will see the creation of:

2.4 kilometre multi-use pathway located off Boucherie Road from Ogden to Green Bay Roads

1.2 kilometres of road upgrades on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Gregory Roads including widening, concrete curbs and paving

780 metres of bike lanes on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Gregory Roads

Pedestrian activated crosswalks at Gregory Road and Mission Hill Road

725 metres of street lighting

The city says it has planned the work for when traffic volumes in the area are low to minimize inconveniences to residents, tourists and businesses in the area.

Some crews are currently working in the area constructing a gravel multi-use pathway at the Hatch and Quails' Gate Wineries and Vineyards but will not impact any traffic along Boucherie Road.

Beginning mid April, the city says stormwater and road upgrade work along with the installation of bike lanes and streetlights will begin. Boucherie Road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic during that time. The city says commuters should expect traffic delays of up to 10 minutes.

Starting in June, Boucherie Road will be closed weekdays from Ogden Road to Montigny Road while vehicle traffic is detoured via Ogden Road Thacker Drive and Montigny Road. The road will open to thru-traffic on evenings and weekends.

The city says access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

An information session for residents affected by the construction will be hosted in May to provide updates on the process and temporary closure of Boucherie Road.