iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

Traffic delays expected in District of Coldstream

construction

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the District of Coldstream will see delays as Kalamalka Road will be reduced to a single lane.
The closure is In conjunction with the construction of the Coldstream Community Centre & Childcare Facility. The area down to one lane is in front of Coldstream Elementary School and will remain as one lane until approximately August 26, 2022, during construction periods. 
Traffic control will be on site for the duration of the project. Please obey all signs and personnel.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175