Traffic delays expected in District of Coldstream

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the District of Coldstream will see delays as Kalamalka Road will be reduced to a single lane.

The closure is In conjunction with the construction of the Coldstream Community Centre & Childcare Facility. The area down to one lane is in front of Coldstream Elementary School and will remain as one lane until approximately August 26, 2022, during construction periods.

Traffic control will be on site for the duration of the project. Please obey all signs and personnel.