Traffic disruption for portion of 15th Street next week

Motorists travelling along 15th Street may need to take a detour next week, while crews upgrade sanitary infrastructure and complete asphalt restoration.



Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 15th Street will be closed between Pottery Road and Highway 6, and will be accessible to local traffic only (see map below).

The road is expected to be reopen by end of day Wednesday, September 27. Local and business traffic will still be able to access properties in the area.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.