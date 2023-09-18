Traffic disruption for portion of 20th Street for road repairs

Motorists traveling down 20th Street may need to take a detour for the next couple weeks, while the City of Vernon and its contractors perform road repairs. The work is happening between 43rd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Rd.

Work will begin tomorrow and will take place within the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm, weekdays. Construction is estimated to be completed within 2 weeks, weather dependent.

Due to the nature of the work being done to repair the road, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours. Motorists may experience difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period. Please follow all detour routes and traffic control on site. The City appreciates everyone’s understanding while the work is being completed.