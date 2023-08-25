Traffic disruption for portion of 25th Avenue next week

The City of Vernon would like to remind motorists of an upcoming road rehabilitation project that will be occurring next week.

Contractors will be repaving a portion of 25th Avenue between 41st and 43rd Streets, beginning on Monday August 28, 2023. Work will occur within the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is estimated to be completed within 1 week, weather dependant.

Due to the nature of the work being performed, there may be short durations of difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period. Two-way traffic and short duration single lane alternating traffic will occur during construction hours.

Please expect delays and remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures. If possible plan alternative routes during construction periods.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this work is being completed.