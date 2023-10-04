Traffic disruption for portion of 27th Street next week

UPDATE as of October 4 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Vernon would like to advise motorists that the re-paving roadwork scheduled this week for 27th Street between 44th and 45th Avenues will be postponed until October 12. The work is expected to take two days to complete and will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.

