Traffic disruption for portion of 33rd Street and 42nd Avenue starting this week

The City would like to advise motorists that a temporary detour will be required for a portion of 33rd Street as crews begin work on a multi-phase water and sanitary infrastructure upgrade project.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic. As well, a portion of 42nd Avenue between 34th Street and Highway 97 will be closed to through traffic (Please see map below).

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area, however, there will be no on-street parking available during construction.

Work is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 19. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.