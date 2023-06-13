Traffic disruption for portion of Tronson Road this week

Motorists travelling along Tronson Road this week may experience minor delays as crews upgrade sewer infrastructure in the area.

Crews have started working in the 7300 Block of Tronson Road. Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating during construction hours. The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.