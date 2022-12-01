Traffic disruptions expected for Kelowna Winter Street Market

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market returns this weekend, bringing festive fun to the heart of downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3. For complete event details, visit downtownkelowna.ca.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m. The roundabouts at Queensway and Doyle Ave., however, will remain open throughout the day.

Traffic control personnel will be stationed in the area to manage traffic during the closure.

The first bay of the City Hall parking lot, directly adjacent to Water Street, will also be blocked off for the duration of the event.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.