Traffic disruptions to 35 street in vernon

A brief detour will be in place for a portion of a 35th Street this week while crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 35th Street will be accessible to local traffic only between 31st and 32nd Avenue. All other traffic will be detoured. The work is expected to be completed the same day. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes. Please be sure to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.