Traffic lights out at Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street intersection
The traffic lights at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street will be out all day today while City crews repair a downed traffic pole due to a motor vehicle accident.
If possible, drivers should consider using alternate routes until about 5 p.m. tonight. Anyone passing through this area is asked to slow down, watch for signage, and be cautious of workers in the area.
The intersection is currently operating as a three-way stop with single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers should anticipate delays.
Flaggers will be on-site ahead of the busy school pickup time.
The City’s Electrical Utility is on-site replacing the traffic signal pole and an update will be provided as soon as it’s available.