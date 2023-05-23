Traffic restricted on Power Street on Wednesday

Traffic on Power Street between the Wade Avenue roundabout and Westminster Avenue will be restricted tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for work on the crosswalk.

Access for local traffic, users of the Community Centre/Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and for Queen’s Park Elementary drop-off and pick-up will be available through the parking lot but there will be no thru-traffic on Power Street.

Please reduce speed, expect some delays and follow instructions from flaggers.