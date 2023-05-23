Traffic restricted on Power Street on Wednesday
Traffic on Power Street between the Wade Avenue roundabout and Westminster Avenue will be restricted tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for work on the crosswalk.
Access for local traffic, users of the Community Centre/Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and for Queen’s Park Elementary drop-off and pick-up will be available through the parking lot but there will be no thru-traffic on Power Street.
Please reduce speed, expect some delays and follow instructions from flaggers.
-
West Kelowna hosting FireSmart Family Day eventTake in some free, family fun as we learn how to become a more FireSmartTM community!
-
Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swim Club earn multiple awards and medals at provincials in NanaimoSeveral Kelowna athletes returned with hardware from the BC Provincial championships held in Nanaimo over the May long weekend.
-
Village of Lumby flood response updateThe Village of Lumby is reminding residents that live within low lying areas in and around Bessette Creek and Duteau Creek that they should prepare for water levels to rise and that it is your responsibility to protect your property.
-
BC Highway Patrol celebrates the 150th anniversary of the RCMP with safety checks & festivitiesBC Highway Patrol is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday, May 23. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, BCHP is inviting drivers to celebrate with us at one of the 8 Road Safety Checks that we are planning on highways throughout BC.
-
Vernon sports fields and ball diamonds closed due to conditionsDue to the current weather conditions, City-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately
-
RDCO to host first ever Regional Parks Expo in Lake CountryThe Expo is open to all ages and admission is free.
-
New accessible washrooms open, old ones to be removedPreliminary work will begin Wednesday and continue until Friday, with the actual demolition slated to begin on May 29 and take up to three days.
-
Expedition Canada Race Coming through ColdstreamRacers will be coming from Echo Lake on Reid Rd, Brewer Road, Highway 6 and King Edward FSR.
-
Special rapporteur recommends public hearings rather than inquiry into foreign interferenceDavid Johnston was tapped in March by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to examine whether a public inquiry or a judicial review was necessary.