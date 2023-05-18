Traffic signal pressure washing to begin next week
The City of Vernon will be taking the next step in its regular spring cleanup program with the washing of City owned traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk signals.
Traffic signal technicians will begin pressure washing the devices on Tuesday, May 23. Cleaning will occur weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will take approximately 4 weeks to complete, weather dependent.
If you see a technician working on an intersection while you’re traveling around town, please slow down and use caution in the area. The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this work is being completed.
-
RDCO highlights of the Regional Board Meeting for May 18Here are notable topics from the Regional Board meeting for the Regional District of Central Okanagan on May 18, 2023
-
City of Kelowna property tax notices are in the mail: payment due July 4Property owners in Kelowna can expect to receive their 2023 tax notices in the mail this coming week. Those registered with a City Property Account have already received their notices by email.
-
Funds support infrastructure improvements in CSRD Electoral Area DFour community projects in Electoral Area D will be moving ahead after Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Directors voted to support the use of Community Works Funds at Thursday’s Board on the Road Meeting held in the Falkland Community Hall.
-
New District of Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Centre to openOn Friday May 26, 2023 the District of Coldstream will celebrate the official grand opening of the Coldstream Community Hall & Childcare Facility.
-
RCMP 9-1-1 dispatch centers see large increase in abandoned 911 callsBC RCMP is reminding people to check their phones as dispatch centers have experienced a significant increase in dropped 911 calls.
-
RCMP launches its Open Government strategyThe RCMP is releasing its Transparency and Trust Strategy and Action Plan.
-
'Cycle for Strong Kids' event to support families facing financial insecurityWith an increasing number of Canadians relying on charitable services, the YMCA of Southern Intier BC is hoping to raise $130,000 to help more low-income families.
-
-
MP Report: Debt servicing at the cost of critical servicesThe challenge of servicing debt is not limited to households but extends to different levels of government as well.