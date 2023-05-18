Traffic signal pressure washing to begin next week

The City of Vernon will be taking the next step in its regular spring cleanup program with the washing of City owned traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk signals.

Traffic signal technicians will begin pressure washing the devices on Tuesday, May 23. Cleaning will occur weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will take approximately 4 weeks to complete, weather dependent.

If you see a technician working on an intersection while you’re traveling around town, please slow down and use caution in the area. The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this work is being completed.