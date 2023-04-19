iHeartRadio

Traffic signal testing to begin next week in Vernon


The City would like to advise motorists that traffic signal testing will be taking place across Vernon starting Monday, April 24.

Technicians will be testing all City-owned traffic signalized intersections over the next three weeks and will be working on site between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

The testing will require each intersection to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode. Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching an intersection that is being tested. When intersection traffic control lights are flashing red, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.

