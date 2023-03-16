Traffic stop leads to drugs being taken off the streets of Kelowna: RCMP say

On March 14, 2023 at approximately 3:40 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) were conducting routine patrols near Highway 97 and Cooper Avenue when they observed a Motor Vehicle Act offence related to a brown Nissan Altima.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Cooper Rd with the vehicle and lone male occupant, who exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief short pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident.

While officers pursued the man on foot, he was observed throwing a bag into a nearby bush. The bag was seized and searched incidental to arrest which was found to contain trafficking level amounts of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine.

A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle yielded further evidence consistent with drug trafficking including cell phones, weapons and cash.

The suspect was transported to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment and was later released with a first appearance court date. A laboratory analysis of the drugs and an expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance is required for charge approval in Federal matters. The vehicle and cash may also be subject to civil forfeiture proceedings.

“This is a prime example of the hidden dangers and unknown’s officers experience during traffic stops. In this case, we have a safe ending and likely put a significant disruption in the local drug trade along with possibly saving many others from a potentially toxic drug supply” said Sergeant Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit.