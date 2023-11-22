Traffic stop leads to pair of arrests

On Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, around 10:20 p.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was on patrol in Enderby when they stopped a vehicle for a driving infraction near the intersection of Fortune Road and Highway 97A. The man operating the vehicle was detained by the officer after police checks confirmed he was prohibited from driving. Adding to this, the plates on the vehicle did not match and there was no valid insurance. At the same time the officer was dealing with the driver, the passenger, who had multiple arrest warrants, made a run for it and tried to flee on foot. The man didn’t make it far and he was easily taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a number of violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act and was released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date. The passenger, a 51-year old Enderby man, remains in custody on his warrants and is expected to appear in court later today