Traffic stop leads to significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes following a traffic stop in Vernon.

On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 around 10 p.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800-block of 27th St. The man operating the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer. Following the arrest and as a result of further investigation, police discovered evidence that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes; all believed to be contraband.

The 45-year old Lumby man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.