Traffic stop results in significant drug seizure

On August 1, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m. a RCMP Officer conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck near the intersection of Highway 33 and Molnar Road.

The traffic stop resulted in a drug seizure which included 56.5g of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine, 68.1g of suspected methamphetamine, small plastic baggies, digital scale and a substantial amount of Canadian Currency.

The number of drugs seized equates to 565 individual doses of cocaine and 681 individual doses of methamphetamine. Police believe the amount of drugs supported that they were being sold to others. Based on the evidence, officers seized the currency as proceeds of crime.

“This simple traffic stop resulted in our Officer possibly saving thousands of lives by removing these drugs from our streets” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Both men were released pending results of testing on the seized drugs.