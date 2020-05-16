iHeartRadio
Trail closures in Horizon and Moonbeam Parks next week

West Kelowna

Work is starting next week to replace the aging staircases in Horizon and Moonbeam Parks.

A portion of the trail at Horizon Park will be closed beginning Monday, May 18 to replace the staircase and restore a portion of the trail on the northeast corner of the park off of Horizon Drive.

The closure is expected to be in place for a week.

The trail in Moonbeam Park will also be closed to the public next week beginning Wednesday, May 20 to allow for the replacement of the staircase and repairs to a portion of the trail.

This closure is expected to be in place through to the middle of the summer due to the extent of the work required.

