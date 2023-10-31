Trail restoration in Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park

A portion of Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 1 for trail restoration. The Swainson Road parking lot will be closed along with a section of the sntsk'il'ntən Trail. Construction crews will be working on trail restoration, grading and resurfacing the trail. Closures will be in place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 10.

Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure. Please adhere to construction signage and worker direction.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 km of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.