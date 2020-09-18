Trail Upgrades in Glen Canyon Regional Park

Trail upgrading work will see a portion of the Glen Canyon Greenway Trail closed during a few mornings next week.

Members of the Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society are volunteering their time to complete the installation of crib steps, hand rails and raising planks on two areas along the trail in Glen Canyon Regional Park. In order for volunteers to safely physical distance and if air quality permits, the Glen Canyon Greenway trail will be closed from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday, Tuesday and if needed Wednesday, downstream from the Acorn bridge and upstream of the Doe Trail bridge from the Brown Road entrance.

Visitors are asked to respect trail closure signs and adjust their trail use to stay out of the closed area.

All 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks remain open for residents to safely enjoy. Find all the locations at rdco.com/pickapark. There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in RDCO parks including 63 kilometres of formal regional park trails for visitors to use while practicing physical distancing.