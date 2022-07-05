Trailer Tire Causes Motorcyclist's Death

On July 3, 2022, a trailer tire detached and fatally struck a motorcyclist on Highway #1 near Revelstoke, BC. At 2:20 pm, Revelstoke RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision between a loose tire and a motorcycle on Highway #1, 34 kilometers west of Revelstoke. The initial investigation determined that a westbound F350 pickup truck from Alberta that was pulling a 16’ single axle utility trailer suddenly lost one of the trailer tires. The tire bounced into oncoming traffic narrowly missing an eastbound motorcycle but struck the driver of a second Harley Davidson motorcycle. The 55 year old male driver from Sooke, succumbed to his injuries at scene despite life saving efforts from a passerby physician from Germany and a nurse. The passenger on the bike was injured and transported to Royal Inland Hospital.

Highway 1 was closed for serval hours as police investigated, gathered evidence and recovered the vehicles involved. BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is continuing this investigation with assistance from, the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement program and the BC Coroners’ Service.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-814-8173.