Trans Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke closed majority of day for avalanche control

If you're planning on using the Trans Canada Highway today near Rogers Pass today its best to delay your plans.

According to DriveBC, a 142.5 km stretch of Highway 1 will be closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke.

Avalanche control work is planned between Townley Street and 14th Street North starting at 8:00 AM PST until 5:00 PM today.

A Detour will not be available.

The Next update from DriveBC will be at 4:30 PM PST.