Trans Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke closed majority of day for avalanche control
If you're planning on using the Trans Canada Highway today near Rogers Pass today its best to delay your plans.
According to DriveBC, a 142.5 km stretch of Highway 1 will be closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke.
Avalanche control work is planned between Townley Street and 14th Street North starting at 8:00 AM PST until 5:00 PM today.
A Detour will not be available.
The Next update from DriveBC will be at 4:30 PM PST.
-
Former B.C., Alta., public health doctor guilty of sex crimes against a childDr. Albert de Villiers, who appeared in court today via video from his home in Kelowna, was chief medical officer of health in Alberta's north zone for 16 years before he became chief medical officer of health for B.C.'s Interior Health in 2020.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new fundingNo deal yet, but here's what's on the table.
-
Kelowna Rockets in Prince George tonight and tomorrow nightFinal road trip north.
-
B.C. to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid statutory holidaySeptember 30 will soon become official.
-
Player's Choice Sports downtown, hit by thieves againThe latest haul at least $30,000.00.
-
Snownado wont be hitting Kelowna but it will stick: plows way to top of vote for new snow plow nameWhat do you get when you combine a blizzard and a tornado? The perfect name for Kelowna’s new snow blower.
-
Warriors player awarded 3rd star of week in BCHL for hat trick effortThe BC Hockey League announced their 3 Stars of the Week on Monday afternoon which featured West Kelowna Warriors forward Rylee Hlusiak being named third star.
-
Central Okanagan Public School District ratify agreement with CUPECentral Okanagan Public Schools, CUPE Local 3523, and the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) are pleased to announce the ratification of a collective bargaining agreement.
-
“Coffee With A Cop” for seniors to be held by Vernon North Okanagan RCMPhe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be hosting a Coffee With A Cop for seniors at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 from 9-10:30 a.m.