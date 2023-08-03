Trans-Canada Highway improvements east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 safety east of Revelstoke will be improved through a project to widen the Trans-Canada to four lanes between Jumping Creek and the MacDonald snowshed.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued for the design and construction of the project.

The Highway 1 Jumping Creek to MacDonald Snowshed Four-Laning Project is located approximately 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke. Highway 1 will be widened to four lanes over a 2.6-kilometre section between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald snowshed.

Safety and reliability for people travelling this section of highway will be improved through the inclusion of a centre median and roadside barriers to reduce frequency and severity of collisions, as well as avalanche and rockfall mitigation. Congestion will be reduced by the addition of a safe passing opportunity. The project will also make the highway more resilient to extreme-weather events.

Following the RFQ, a short list of qualified teams will be invited to participate in a request for proposals (RFP). The total estimated project budget is more than $245 million, with a net provincial contribution of nearly $200 million. The Government of Canada is contributing $45.7 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund. It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in the fall of 2024, with construction beginning by spring 2025.

